Wilderness Foundation offers reward to stop Eastern Cape rhino poaching
Organisation points to vital role of the animal to ecology, economy, job-creation
The Wilderness Foundation has offered a reward in an effort to put the brakes on the recent spate of rhino poaching in the Eastern Cape.
Wilderness Foundation Africa chief operating officer Matthew Norval said in the first few months of 2023 there had been an alarming increase in the poaching scourge across the province...
Wilderness Foundation offers reward to stop Eastern Cape rhino poaching
Organisation points to vital role of the animal to ecology, economy, job-creation
Senior Reporter
The Wilderness Foundation has offered a reward in an effort to put the brakes on the recent spate of rhino poaching in the Eastern Cape.
Wilderness Foundation Africa chief operating officer Matthew Norval said in the first few months of 2023 there had been an alarming increase in the poaching scourge across the province...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
Politics
News