×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Wilderness Foundation offers reward to stop Eastern Cape rhino poaching

Organisation points to vital role of the animal to ecology, economy, job-creation

20 March 2023
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

The Wilderness Foundation has offered a reward in an effort to put the brakes on the recent spate of rhino poaching in the Eastern Cape.

Wilderness Foundation Africa chief operating officer Matthew Norval said in the first few months of 2023 there had been an alarming increase in the poaching scourge across the province...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Police make arrests in Braamfontein, clear streets of bricks on the eve of ...
SPOTLIGHT : 'Everything' Oscars; new Shazam movie and military drama 'The ...

Most Read