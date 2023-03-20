×

The great manganese dust-up

Sixteen Bay companies ask high court to halt illegal ore operations in Markman

20 March 2023
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

Sixteen frustrated business owners have turned to the Gqeberha high court, seeking an immediate halt to illegal manganese operations in Markman.

The court action comes amid the continuing deterioration in the industrial precinct and the announcement by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality last week that it had approached the courts to drive through its June 2022 effort to close down rogue ore companies...

