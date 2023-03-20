The great manganese dust-up
Sixteen Bay companies ask high court to halt illegal ore operations in Markman
Sixteen frustrated business owners have turned to the Gqeberha high court, seeking an immediate halt to illegal manganese operations in Markman.
The court action comes amid the continuing deterioration in the industrial precinct and the announcement by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality last week that it had approached the courts to drive through its June 2022 effort to close down rogue ore companies...
The great manganese dust-up
Sixteen Bay companies ask high court to halt illegal ore operations in Markman
Senior Reporter
Sixteen frustrated business owners have turned to the Gqeberha high court, seeking an immediate halt to illegal manganese operations in Markman.
The court action comes amid the continuing deterioration in the industrial precinct and the announcement by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality last week that it had approached the courts to drive through its June 2022 effort to close down rogue ore companies...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
Politics
News