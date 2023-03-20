Novice beats all comers in chilli-eating contest
George Neil wins Gqeberha competition without breaking a sweat
About 1,000 people gathered on Saturday for the third annual Chilli Festival at African Sky’s Venue in Gqeberha.
They were there to watch who would dare eat the Carolina Reaper chilli and first-time participant George Neil won the competition without breaking a sweat...
General Reporter
