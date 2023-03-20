×

Novice beats all comers in chilli-eating contest

George Neil wins Gqeberha competition without breaking a sweat

20 March 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

About 1,000 people gathered on Saturday for the third annual Chilli Festival at African Sky’s Venue in Gqeberha.

They were there to watch who would dare eat the Carolina Reaper chilli and first-time participant George Neil won the competition without breaking a sweat...

