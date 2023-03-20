Nelson Mandela Bay woman graduates as a paediatrician after fighting childhood leukaemia
Nosiphiwo Mandla capped by Livingstone’s Abe Daniels who treated her and inspired her to help others
After being diagnosed with leukaemia as a child, Dr Nosiphiwo Mandla fulfilled her dream of becoming a paediatrician and was bestowed the honour by Dr Abe Daniels.
Mandla, 33, decided in grade 9 that she wanted to be a paediatrician after she was inspired by Daniels, who was head of the Livingstone Hospital paediatric oncology department...
