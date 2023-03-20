×

Nelson Mandela Bay woman graduates as a paediatrician after fighting childhood leukaemia

Nosiphiwo Mandla capped by Livingstone’s Abe Daniels who treated her and inspired her to help others

20 March 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

After being diagnosed with leukaemia as a child, Dr Nosiphiwo Mandla fulfilled her dream of becoming a paediatrician and was bestowed the honour by Dr Abe Daniels.

Mandla, 33, decided in grade 9 that she wanted to be a paediatrician after she was inspired by Daniels, who was head of the Livingstone Hospital paediatric oncology department...

