EFF members descended on the Phoenix police station on Friday ahead of the party's planned national shutdown next week, saying they are undeterred by threats of violence levelled against them.
The area north of Durban has been identified as a high-risk area.
The party's eThekwini regional treasurer Vukani Ndlovu, who led half a dozen EFF supporters, met senior police officers at the station.
Ndlovu said they had come to lay a formal complaint with the police.
He alleged a police officer from the station had made unsavoury comments.
“He [the policeman] said he would be going to clean his gun, adding that the shutdown would be similar to the July unrest. We are definitely coming to Phoenix. It's our right to protest,” Ndlovu said.
“We can't allow a situation where violence is perpetuated. We as the EFF have not said anything about violence. We have come here to make that clear. No one can deter us,” Ndlovu added.
EFF delivers message to Phoenix cops ahead of planned protest action
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
