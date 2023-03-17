JUST IN | Second person nabbed as family receives R2m ransom demand
By Kathryn Kimberley - 17 March 2023
As the search for a young Gqeberha woman continues after she was kidnapped from outside her workplace on Thursday morning, police have confirmed that a second person has been arrested and that a R2m ransom demand was made to the family.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed on Friday morning that the search for Riana Pretorius, 26, was continuing...
