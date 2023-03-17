×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

QUIZ | Are you leading the line or having a news knowledge shutdown? Take our quiz to find out

17 March 2023
Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
There is a planned 'national shutdown' next week.
There is a planned 'national shutdown' next week.
Image: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

How well do you know your South African newsmakers?

Take our weekly test to find out.

How did you do?

80-100: Salute, comrade, you are leading the news knowledge revolution.

70-80: Your voice is being heard.

50-60: Sometimes your knowledge is a group project.

30-40: You seem more Gucci than Guevara.

0-20: Take the weekend off. Your brain is suffering from a total news knowledge shutdown.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT : 'Everything' Oscars; new Shazam movie and military drama 'The ...
'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony

Most Read