Petersen’s claims of irregularities in trial dismissed
Convicted murderer and suspected gang leader Wendell Petersen has lost his application to the Gqeberha high court for a special entry to be made in his court file that there were irregularities during his trial.
Petersen, along with Jermaine Mitchell, Glynn Carelson and Robin Taylor, had asked the court to enter into the record that filmed interviews with a Section 204 witness were never made available to the defence before — or during — the trial...
