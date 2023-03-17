×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Petersen’s claims of irregularities in trial dismissed

Premium
17 March 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Convicted murderer and suspected gang leader Wendell Petersen has lost his application to the Gqeberha high court for a special entry to be made in his court file that there were irregularities during his trial.

Petersen, along with Jermaine Mitchell, Glynn Carelson and Robin Taylor, had asked the court to enter into the record that filmed interviews with a Section 204 witness were never made available to the defence before — or during — the trial...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT : 'Everything' Oscars; new Shazam movie and military drama 'The ...
'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony

Most Read