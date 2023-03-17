Nelson Mandela Bay double-murder accused evades questions
He was so evasive in his responses under cross-examination, that double murder accused Mkuseli Damaneti had to be warned by a judge to answer the questions put to him.
Testifying for the second day in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday, Damaneti’s version of events after his arrest in 2019 was called into question when he could not remember the details of allegations he had levelled against the police...
Nelson Mandela Bay double-murder accused evades questions
Court reporter
He was so evasive in his responses under cross-examination, that double murder accused Mkuseli Damaneti had to be warned by a judge to answer the questions put to him.
Testifying for the second day in the Gqeberha high court on Thursday, Damaneti’s version of events after his arrest in 2019 was called into question when he could not remember the details of allegations he had levelled against the police...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News