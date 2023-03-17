‘My brother pleaded for help, but they turned him away’
Heartbroken Gqeberha family say clinic staff refused to help seriously ill 35-year-old because he had no ID
If he wasn’t turned away, he might still be alive.
These were the words of a shattered Motherwell family, who claim healthcare workers at Thanduxolo Clinic have blood on their hands after the untimely death of their brother...
