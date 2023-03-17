×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Khoisan activist rocks his socks

Aspiring businessman draws on cultural roots for inspiration

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 17 March 2023

Growing up in the small town of Colchester has taught aspiring businessman and activist Godfrey Jacobs the importance of knowing his cultural roots.

Being half coloured and half Xhosa pushed Jacobs to do an ancestry DNA test in 2009 to help him figure out where he comes from...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT : 'Everything' Oscars; new Shazam movie and military drama 'The ...
'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony

Most Read