Desperate search for kidnapped woman
Ransom believed to have been demanded for biokineticist snatched in Newton Park
Premium
By Riaan Marais and Kathryn Kimberley - 17 March 2023
Mystery surrounds the brazen daylight kidnapping of a young biokineticist from outside her workplace in Newton Park, in Gqeberha, on Thursday morning.
Though her colleagues, friends and family remain tight-lipped about the incident, a vehicle suspected to have been used to carry out the kidnapping has since been recovered, at least one person arrested and a firearm confiscated...
Desperate search for kidnapped woman
Ransom believed to have been demanded for biokineticist snatched in Newton Park
Mystery surrounds the brazen daylight kidnapping of a young biokineticist from outside her workplace in Newton Park, in Gqeberha, on Thursday morning.
Though her colleagues, friends and family remain tight-lipped about the incident, a vehicle suspected to have been used to carry out the kidnapping has since been recovered, at least one person arrested and a firearm confiscated...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News