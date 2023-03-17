Delight as Nelson Mandela Bay residents finally get a proper roof over their heads
After decades of switching from one shack to another, Tembisa Matyho breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday when she finally got a place to call home.
Long nights of catching leaking rain in a shack will now be traded for a warmer winter in a house where her 70-year-old mother, Ntombizodwa Matyho, who suffers from early stages of dementia, will finally be safe...
Politics Reporter
