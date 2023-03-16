×

News

‘We are not forcing Verite Primary to drop Afrikaans’

Parents, SGB members picket as education department insists it’s only ‘contemplating’ introducing English as medium of instruction

Premium
16 March 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Angry parents and school governing body (SGB) members carrying placards picketed outside Verite Primary School in Mountain View, Kariega, as class tests were under way on Wednesday.

The group voiced concern over a presumed plan by the department of education to convert the Afrikaans-medium school, comprising 340 grade R to 7 pupils, into an English-medium high school...

