Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday said she could make a big difference at Eskom, after alleging the way she was being treated was possibly due to her skin colour.
Mkhwebane was appearing before the parliamentary inquiry looking into her fitness to hold office.
“I've never brought the country to eight hours of load-shedding that has affected businesses and is affecting the livelihood of people. Some people are dying in hospitals because there are no generators and everything. But I'm sitting here while trying to change the lives of the people. But I'm sitting here and being treated like this maybe because I'm not the right colour,” said Mkhwebane.
Her lawyer Dali Mpofu said: “Well, if they don't want you in public protector, we will take you to Eskom?”
“Yeah, I can make a big difference there,” replied Mkhwebane.
TimesLIVE video highlighted five moments from day 1 one of Mkhwebane's testimony.
WATCH | 'I could make a big difference at Eskom,' Mkhwebane tells inquiry
And four other highlights from the suspended public protector's testimony
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Wednesday said she could make a big difference at Eskom, after alleging the way she was being treated was possibly due to her skin colour.
Mkhwebane was appearing before the parliamentary inquiry looking into her fitness to hold office.
“I've never brought the country to eight hours of load-shedding that has affected businesses and is affecting the livelihood of people. Some people are dying in hospitals because there are no generators and everything. But I'm sitting here while trying to change the lives of the people. But I'm sitting here and being treated like this maybe because I'm not the right colour,” said Mkhwebane.
Her lawyer Dali Mpofu said: “Well, if they don't want you in public protector, we will take you to Eskom?”
“Yeah, I can make a big difference there,” replied Mkhwebane.
TimesLIVE video highlighted five moments from day 1 one of Mkhwebane's testimony.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
Politics
News