New Brighton murder capital of Eastern Cape

16 March 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Nearly 200 more murders took place in the Eastern Cape between October and December compared with the same period the previous year, with New Brighton topping the log for the police station with the most murders.

This was according to the latest crime statistics released by the SA Police Service on Wednesday, which pinpointed seven stations in the Eastern Cape among the top 30 police stations with the highest murder rate nationally. ..

