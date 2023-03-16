New Brighton murder capital of Eastern Cape
Nearly 200 more murders took place in the Eastern Cape between October and December compared with the same period the previous year, with New Brighton topping the log for the police station with the most murders.
This was according to the latest crime statistics released by the SA Police Service on Wednesday, which pinpointed seven stations in the Eastern Cape among the top 30 police stations with the highest murder rate nationally. ..
New Brighton murder capital of Eastern Cape
News reporter
Nearly 200 more murders took place in the Eastern Cape between October and December compared with the same period the previous year, with New Brighton topping the log for the police station with the most murders.
This was according to the latest crime statistics released by the SA Police Service on Wednesday, which pinpointed seven stations in the Eastern Cape among the top 30 police stations with the highest murder rate nationally. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
Politics
News