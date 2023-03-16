More water bill relief in sight for cash-strapped Nelson Mandela Bay households
City looks to amend rebate policy to assist consumers hit by thieves and vandals for burst pipes above ground.
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is looking to amend its water rebate policy to provide relief to consumers hit by burst pipes above ground as a result of vandalism and theft.
Residents in the city are already facing exorbitant water bills partly as a result of the imposition of the punitive part D tariff...
Senior Politics Reporter
