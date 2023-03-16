×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

More water bill relief in sight for cash-strapped Nelson Mandela Bay households

City looks to amend rebate policy to assist consumers hit by thieves and vandals for burst pipes above ground.

Premium
16 March 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is looking to amend its water rebate policy to provide relief to consumers hit by burst pipes above ground as a result of vandalism and theft.

Residents in the city are already facing exorbitant water bills partly as a result of the imposition of the punitive part D tariff...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony
WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing

Most Read