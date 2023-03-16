Got a query for Sassa about your grant? Here's what you should do

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has requested beneficiaries to be specific when they inbox queries on social media about their grant.
Frustrated beneficiaries have been expressing dismay online after not receiving their payments this month.
After an influx of complaints, Sassa asked beneficiaries to be specific when submitting queries.
“Can you kindly take note of the following when you inbox your details on social media. Due to a large number of inboxes we receive daily we request that you be specific when you inbox Sassa on our social media platforms.”
Sassa requested that beneficiaries include their name, surname, ID number, contact number and the issue when they submit queries.
Last week, the agency said Postbank experienced a technical glitch and payments were not made on time.
It urged beneficiaries who haven't received their grant payments to contact Postbank.
“There was a technical glitch experienced by Postbank, which is now resolved,” said Sassa.
“Social grant clients still experiencing challenges with their March payments are advised to contact the Postbank customer number on 0800 535 455. Please have your ID number with you when calling.”
Sassa said beneficiaries whose applications were declined have the right to lodge an appeal for reconsideration on the DSD Independent Tribunal website.
