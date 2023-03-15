Police R8.1m PPE tender corruption case postponed

The Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday postponed the R8.1m police procurement corruption case provisionally to September 5.

When the matter first came before the court in February last year, there were 15 accused who were arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the police service related to the acquisition of personal protective equipment (PPE) worth R1.9m.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the matter was initially enrolled as a R1.9m corruption case, but the amount had since ballooned to about R8.1m, with two further contracts amounting to R4.1m and R2m and a plumbing materials contract for R120,000.

She said the number of accused now stands at 26, with five new accused — Abigayke Essau, Prinesh Naidoo, Jane Mthembu and two companies, Impokane General Trade and Distribution and Imbobezi Enterprises — added.

She said the group faces charges of corruption, theft, fraud and forgery.

“The accused were arrested for allegedly causing a supplier to unduly benefit from the procurement of latex gloves in April 2020 for the SAPS nationally,” she said.

