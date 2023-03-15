×

Motherwell YouTube channel provides platform for talented youth

15 March 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

An 18-year-old Motherwell teenager with big dreams is shining a spotlight on the “unseen” talent of the youth in his area.

With his podcast YouTube channel “Motherwell Youth Family”, Luvo Loyiti hopes to provide his neighbours with a stepping stone to bigger and brighter opportunities...

