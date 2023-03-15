Violent scenes played out at the Pellsrus Sportsground at the weekend after Harlequins beat Jeffreys Bay 24-22 in the EC Super 14, with the winning points coming off the final kick of the match.
Chaos erupted as angry supporters invaded the pitch when the final whistle blew in a hotly contested match, leading to three Harlequins players being stabbed and cut with broken bottles.
One man, Denro Hammond, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He remains in custody until his next appearance in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on March 22.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Harlequins president Neville Brown, Jeffreys Bay’s vice-president Thomas Wewers and EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon.
LISTEN | Rugby personalities discuss Jeffreys Bay post-match violence
Image: SUPPLIED
Violent scenes played out at the Pellsrus Sportsground at the weekend after Harlequins beat Jeffreys Bay 24-22 in the EC Super 14, with the winning points coming off the final kick of the match.
Chaos erupted as angry supporters invaded the pitch when the final whistle blew in a hotly contested match, leading to three Harlequins players being stabbed and cut with broken bottles.
One man, Denro Hammond, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He remains in custody until his next appearance in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on March 22.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Harlequins president Neville Brown, Jeffreys Bay’s vice-president Thomas Wewers and EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
READ MORE:
Both clubs to blame for post-match violence — Jeffreys Bay rugby boss
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
News
News