LISTEN | Rugby personalities discuss Jeffreys Bay post-match violence

15 March 2023
The crowd initially focused their attention on the match referee, before it turned into a free-for-all between players, spectators and match officials
Image: SUPPLIED

Violent scenes played out at the Pellsrus Sportsground at the weekend after Harlequins beat Jeffreys Bay 24-22 in the EC Super 14, with the winning points coming off the final kick of the match.

Chaos erupted as angry supporters invaded the pitch when the final whistle blew in a hotly contested match, leading to three Harlequins players being stabbed and cut with broken bottles.

One man, Denro Hammond, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He remains in custody until his next appearance in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on March 22.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Harlequins president Neville Brown, Jeffreys Bay’s vice-president Thomas Wewers and EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon.

