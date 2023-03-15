DA federal council chair Helen Zille has shared her thoughts on the “national shutdown” planned for next week, claiming it will make South Africa’s problems worse.
The EFF is planning the “mother of all shutdowns” on March 20, demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other things.
The shutdown has garnered support, including from the South African Federation of Trade Unions, but also criticism from the DA and City of Cape Town, which is planning to apply for a high court interdict against any attempt to incite or take part in looting, vandalism or disruptions during the protests.
Responding to a video asking if people were against the shutdown or the party that initiated it, Zille said the protest would make things worse.
“When your roof is leaking, you do not make the holes bigger. When your house is collapsing, you do not undermine the foundations further. Don't be stupid,” she said.
‘Don’t be stupid’ — Helen Zille says national shutdown will make problems worse
Image: Veli Nhlapo
She also responded to questions about the DA’s march to the ANC’s Luthuli House earlier this year, saying participation in the protest was “entirely voluntary” and citizens joined “at their own convenience”.
The DA has called for police to ensure the safety of South Africans during the shutdown after the EFF warned businesses to close to avoid possible looting.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela this week said police are “prepared” and will “be on the ground” during the protest.
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers if they would join the national shutdown.
Most (76%) agreed with Zille that it would “make things worse”, while 24% said it would force government to listen to grievances.
LISTEN | EFF threats to shut businesses and schools cannot go unchecked — DA
