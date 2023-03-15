Defiant health workers burn union shirts
Defiant health workers burn union shirts
Back-to-work order a betrayal, disgruntled protesters say
Politics Reporter
Breaking rank and sticking it to the courts, Dora Nginza workers burned National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union T-shirts outside the hospital on Tuesday, refusing to return to their posts despite an interdict barring them from protesting.
Picketing at hospitals and clinics was called off at about 1pm on Monday after the ruling by the Labour Appeal Court. ..
