×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Coega welcomes R1.8bn allocation for water sustainability initiative

By Herald Reporter - 15 March 2023

The Coega Development Corporation has welcomed finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko’s R1.8bn budget allocation for the Coega Return Effluent Scheme, an innovative water sustainability initiative.

The announcement has provided the necessary degree of certainty in terms of project progression and CDC spokesperson Ayanda Vilakazi said final approval was subject to the submission of administrative information to the National Treasury...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case

Most Read