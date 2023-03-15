Coega welcomes R1.8bn allocation for water sustainability initiative
By Herald Reporter - 15 March 2023
The Coega Development Corporation has welcomed finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko’s R1.8bn budget allocation for the Coega Return Effluent Scheme, an innovative water sustainability initiative.
The announcement has provided the necessary degree of certainty in terms of project progression and CDC spokesperson Ayanda Vilakazi said final approval was subject to the submission of administrative information to the National Treasury...
