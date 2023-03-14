Students urged to be more safety aware
Nelson Mandela University has expressed concern about the high level of crime in Central as students held an outdoor information-sharing dialogue at the Donkin Reserve on Saturday.
Students at a private off-campus residence said they were frequently robbed at gunpoint as rampant crime swept across the metro...
Students urged to be more safety aware
Reporter
Nelson Mandela University has expressed concern about the high level of crime in Central as students held an outdoor information-sharing dialogue at the Donkin Reserve on Saturday.
Students at a private off-campus residence said they were frequently robbed at gunpoint as rampant crime swept across the metro...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News