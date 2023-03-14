×

News

Students urged to be more safety aware

14 March 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Nelson Mandela University has expressed concern about the high level of crime in Central as students held an outdoor information-sharing dialogue at the Donkin Reserve on Saturday.

Students at a private off-campus residence said they were frequently robbed at gunpoint as rampant crime swept across the metro...

