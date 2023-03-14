Salt Lake man realises accounting dream, with a little help
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 14 March 2023
The accounting seed was planted when Chadley Langley, of Salt Lake, worked at a sports shop while in grade 9 at Bethelsdorp Comprehensive School.
Fast forward 10 years and thanks to the helping hand of a Good Samaritan, the 24-year-old has completed his BCom and honours degrees at Nelson Mandela University...
