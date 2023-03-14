×

News

R2.7bn to come from provincial reserves to address budget deficit

By Herald Reporter - 14 March 2023

The Eastern Cape government has been forced to dig into its provincial reserves to cushion a R2bn deficit  for the 2023-2024 financial year.

This was revealed by finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko on Tuesday, when he delivered his 2023-2024 budget speech during a virtual sitting on Tuesday...

