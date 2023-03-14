Need a visa to visit the UK? Here's how to avoid trouble and avert delays

With that “once-in-a-lifetime event”, along with several major international business conferences and perennial drawcards such as Wimbledon and Glastonbury, UK Visas & Immigration is preparing for a very high demand for visas.
“But we have planned well,” Hardy said. “And we have doubled the number of visa decision making staff since January last year.”
Visa options
The standard visitor visa validity is six months, but you can apply for a multiple-entry visitor visa valid for two, five or 10 years, allowing you multiple entries during that time without needing to apply for a new visa for each trip.
For those who have what Hardy termed “short-notice needs” or are “not organised”, a five-day priority UK visa service is available at the UK government’s commercial partner TLSconnect’s visa application centres in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Gqeberha — for an extra fee.
“We now also offer a next-day visa service, which is very popular with business people,” Hardy said.
Another new feature is a “keep your passport while you apply” option.
Top tips for getting your visa issued, and in good time:
- Provide your personal contact details in your application rather than those of your travel agent.
- If you are asked to provide extra information, do so immediately.
- Tell the truth. No omissions, no fudging.
Immigration officials are mainly testing individuals’ ability to support themselves financially during their visit, Hardy said. In some cases, despite applicants not meeting the financial requirements, short-term visas are issued for compassionate reasons, such as allowing the applicant to attend the funeral of a family member in the UK.
Top two business destinations from South Africa
While there’s been a significant uptick in the number of South Africans visiting the UK since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, the numbers are not yet back to pre-Covid levels, Hardy said.
Meanwhile, there’s been a “very strong rebound” in the Nigerian market, with more of that country’s citizens now visiting the UK than pre-pandemic.
One of the main reasons for visa issuing delays is not being able to timeously reach would-be travellers directly when officials need extra information, as they have listed their travel agents' details instead of their own.
Only about 3% of South Africans’ visa applications to visit Britain are rejected, mainly due to the submission of false documentation.
This is according to UK Visas and Immigration’s head of visit visas and international networks, Dominique Hardy, who said this week the country's visa application process is now back on track.
She was speaking at the end of a 10-week trip across Africa, during which she apologised for 18 months of massive visa processing delays.
“June 2022 was one of the toughest periods for us,” Hardy said. “Our level of service was at its worst.”
The good news is the UK visa issuing time is back to 15 working days from application to date of issue, in South Africa and across the globe. “And we will do as much as we can to protect that,” Hardy said.
Ian Crouch of Cape Town was among many whose holiday plans were scuppered due to massive delays in the issuing of UK visas.
He, his wife and their two children applied for their visas six weeks before their planned departure to London last June, but the visas were only issued after 12 weeks, forcing the family to postpone their trip until December, at great cost.
But while normal service — a turnaround of 15 working days — resumed in January, Hardy advises would-be travellers to apply three months in advance of a planned trip if possible. “And our advice is still not to pay for your flight until your visa has been issued,” she said.
If you are planning to attend King Charles’ coronation on May 6, now is the time to apply for your visa, Hardy said.
Top two business destinations from South Africa
While there’s been a significant uptick in the number of South Africans visiting the UK since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, the numbers are not yet back to pre-Covid levels, Hardy said.
Meanwhile, there’s been a “very strong rebound” in the Nigerian market, with more of that country’s citizens now visiting the UK than pre-pandemic.
London remains the top international destination for South African business travellers for 2023, according to Corporate Traveller, a division of the Flight Centre Travel Group.
The city is one of the very few destinations where airfares have remained the same for 2023, compared to 2022. With many South African businesses having headquarters in the UK or being listed on the London Stock Exchange, it was no surprise to see London in top position again, said Corporate Traveller GM Bonnie Smith.
Dubai is in second position, though the average price for an economy class ticket is 53% more expensive this year than it was last year.
