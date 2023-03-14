×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Metro appoints water and sanitation maintenance director

14 March 2023
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has appointed a plant maintenance director and the team is working hard to repair and refurbish problems at sewage pump stations and water treatment works around the metro.

Bay infrastructure and engineering boss Dries van der Westhuizen said on Monday the main problem with the faulty sewage pump stations was that they had not been maintained for years...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case

Most Read