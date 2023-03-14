Metro appoints water and sanitation maintenance director
The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has appointed a plant maintenance director and the team is working hard to repair and refurbish problems at sewage pump stations and water treatment works around the metro.
Bay infrastructure and engineering boss Dries van der Westhuizen said on Monday the main problem with the faulty sewage pump stations was that they had not been maintained for years...
Senior Reporter
