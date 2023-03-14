A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to a fine of R12,300 after pleading guilty to contravening the Counterfeit Goods and Trademark Act.
Haseeb Ali was convicted and sentenced in the Gqeberha magistrate's court during his first appearance on Monday.
Meanwhile, the charges against his co-accused Mudassar Bashir and Haddikumar Patel, both 33, were withdrawn.
The trio were arrested by the Gqeberha Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team on February 21.
The Hawks had received information about counterfeit Apple and iPhone goods that were being sold from a premises in Walmer Park Shopping Centre.
Between December 10 and February 3, successful test purchases of cellphone chargers were made, according to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.
“The purchased items were analysed and found to be counterfeit.”
She said on February 3, a search and seizure operation was executed at the premises by the Hawks in partnership with Spoor and Fisher Attorneys, who are brand and trademark protector experts.
“The joint team found 79 Apple/iPhone covers and three Apple/iPhone chargers, which were all confiscated.
“The total estimated value of the products was R45,000.”
Ali pleaded guilty and was fined R12,300.
Man nabbed with counterfeit goods fined
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN
