Man implicated in rugby brawl to apply for bail

By Kathryn Kimberley - 14 March 2023

A Jeffreys Bay man, arrested after a brawl at the small town’s sports ground at the weekend which saw at least three players injured, appeared briefly in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where his case was postponed to March 22 for a formal bail application.

Denro Hammond, charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, remains in custody...

