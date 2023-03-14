City lags on changing names on buildings, signboards
Switch from PE to Gqeberha still not reflected on libraries, sports facilities and highway signs
The use of native unit (NU) for sections of Motherwell has been flagged by the Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee as being derogatory and it has called on the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to change it.
The committee also wants the municipality to move with haste in replacing signage that still carries the names Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage on libraries, sports facilities and highway signs...
City lags on changing names on buildings, signboards
Switch from PE to Gqeberha still not reflected on libraries, sports facilities and highway signs
Politics Reporter
The use of native unit (NU) for sections of Motherwell has been flagged by the Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee as being derogatory and it has called on the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to change it.
The committee also wants the municipality to move with haste in replacing signage that still carries the names Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage on libraries, sports facilities and highway signs...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News