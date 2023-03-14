×

Airline grounded at OR Tambo due to bomb threat

Airports Company South Africa confirmed it received a notification of an alleged bomb on-board a Singapore Airlines aircraft

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER - 14 March 2023
The SA Police Service responded to threats of a bomb at OR Tambo airport. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/koharoon

Scenes of K9 units and more law enforcement officers than usual dominated OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning after a Singapore Airlines flight was grounded  due to a bomb threat. 

Airports Company South Africa confirmed it had received a notification of an alleged bomb on-board the aircraft. 

“The aircraft landed at OR Tambo and is still on the ground. Emergency services were activated, along with fire and rescue and the SA Police Service (SAPS).”

Just before midday, the aircraft was declared safe, after screening was completed by police K9 units.

Acsa said it would continue to act swiftly to prioritise the safety of passengers. 

This is a developing story. 

Most Read