A Volkswagen SA employee has been arrested by the Hawks for allegedly defrauding the Kariega-based car manufacturer out of more than R12m by claiming for services that were never rendered.
Christo de Jager, 59, is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on March 23 on numerous counts of fraud and corruption.
He was arrested by the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit of the Hawks at the weekend and released on warning.
According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, it is alleged that between January 2013 and April 2021, De Jager, who was employed by VWSA as a fleet administrator, became involved in a scam in which he connived with an employee at Autotrust.
Autotrust had been contracted to do auto body repair work for VWSA.
“Further allegations are that De Jager was being paid on a monthly basis to orchestrate the payments based on fraudulent invoices.
“A whistle was blown and the matter was reported to the Hawks for an extensive investigation,” Mgolodela said.
Investigations revealed that during the eight-year period, 572 fraudulent invoices were allegedly submitted and paid, defrauding VWSA out more than R12m for services not rendered.
Following his arrest in the early hours of Friday, De Jager appeared in the magistrate's court where he was released on warning.
The case was postponed to March 23 for him to obtain legal representation.
“The team is once more lauded for the determination in fighting these criminal tendencies that cripple the economy of the country.
“When big companies like VWSA become prejudiced due to such criminal tendencies, the country’s economic social strata is adversely affected,” provincial head Maj-Gen Obed Ngwenya said.
VW employee nabbed on fraud charges totalling R12m
Image: 123RF/ OLIVIER LE MOAL
