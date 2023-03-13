Urgent probe launched after foul play suspected in Coega substation blast
By Kathryn Kimberley - 13 March 2023
A full investigation has been launched into the explosion of a substation situated at the Coega Industrial Development Zone (IDZ) on Saturday night, which will cost the city at least R40m to fix.
The explosion led to an electricity blackout of surrounding areas, including Motherwell and 15 Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) customers, the city said...
Urgent probe launched after foul play suspected in Coega substation blast
A full investigation has been launched into the explosion of a substation situated at the Coega Industrial Development Zone (IDZ) on Saturday night, which will cost the city at least R40m to fix.
The explosion led to an electricity blackout of surrounding areas, including Motherwell and 15 Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) customers, the city said...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News