Two-month old baby kidnapped during suspected house robbery in Durban

13 March 2023
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
It is reported armed suspects entered a home in Chatsworth, robbed the family and grabbed the baby as they fled from the scene. File photo.
Image: 123rf

A two-month-old baby was kidnapped by armed suspects who robbed his family at their home in Welbedacht West in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Saturday. 

Police issued an appeal for assistance to help find the infant on Sunday. 

"Chatsworth police are appealing with community members to assist in the search for a two-month-old boy kidnapped from his home in Welbedacht West on Saturday.

"It is reported armed suspects entered a home, robbed the family and grabbed the baby as they fled from the scene," police said.

A photograph of the baby was not released.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact Capt Mthembu on 082 567 4188 or call the Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Tip-offs can be submitted by using the MySAPSApp," police said. 

