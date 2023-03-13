Police investigating alleged sexual assault of boy, 13, at school camp
The police and education department are investigating allegations that a 13-year-old Jeffreys Bay schoolboy was sexually assaulted by fellow pupils during a school camp.
What was meant to be a fun grade 7 camp to Oudtshoorn at the end of February allegedly turned violent, leaving the Jeffreys Bay Primary School pupil and his family traumatised. ..
Court reporter
