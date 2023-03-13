Another petrol price increase awaits motorists next month, but the price of diesel is expected to drop.
Petrol price to rise and diesel to drop in April
It will be the third consecutive month of petrol price increases
Image: Supplied
Another petrol price increase awaits motorists next month, but the price of diesel is expected to drop.
According to mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the prices of both 93 and 95 unleaded petrol are expected to rise 35c/l on April 5. The price of high-sulphur 0.05% diesel is expected to decrease 9c/l, with an 11c reduction for low-sulphur 0.005% diesel. The price of illuminating paraffin should decrease by 53c.
This is preliminary data based on the current oil price and rand-dollar exchange rate, but could change before month end, said the CEF.
The year started on a good note with price cuts of more than R2/l for petrol and diesel in January. However, in February and March motorists were hit with hikes.
In Gauteng the following prices per litre apply:
95 ULP: R22.95
93 ULP: R22.65
Diesel 500ppm: R21.62
Diesel 50ppm: R21.72
