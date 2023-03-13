Just five days left to enter Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz​

“Winning the Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz was one of our objectives last year, and realising that dream had a profound impact on our pupils, teachers and community,” Paterson High School principal Rose de Doncker said.
“It assisted in repositioning the school as an institution of excellence — a position it had held before and during its lifespan of almost 100 years.
“As the first high school in the northern areas of Gqeberha, Paterson High has produced many academic and sporting greats, but never before had we received this accolade.
“Acquiring another feather in our cap uplifted, motivated and inspired everyone associated with the school.”
Hamish Bardien, 16, a member of the 2022 winning team, said winning had been a bucket list item for him, and that he and his team had been “over the moon to help our school achieve something of such significance”.
“It felt surreal; our school was so grateful to us for writing Paterson High’s name into the history books.”
Hamish encouraged other schools to enter “because the quiz is so much fun”.
“As current title holders, we want more challengers to try to snatch the title from us.
“That would add even more spice to the competition.
“But as champions we have to look forward to retaining our title — that is our main goal.”
Hamish will be rejoined by his 2022 teammates, Erin Strydom, Sivenathi Zantsi and Rikyle Jordaan, all 16.
Schools may once again nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted per school, and the entrants may be from grades 8-12.
Schools may enter manually or online at http://bit.ly/schoolquiz23.
Entries can also be submitted to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing pillayt@theherald.co.za by midday on Friday.
Rounds one and two of the quiz will take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on May 13, with the quarterfinals on May 21, and the semifinals and finals to be held on May 27.
For more information, contact Berna Ulay-Walters on 041-504-7135 or email ulayb@theherald.co.za
There are only five days left for high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts to enter for the 2023 The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz.
An important part of the school calendar in past years, the quiz was revived in 2021 by The Herald and co-naming sponsor Isuzu, giving a new generation of pupils the chance to show off their general knowledge prowess.
This time, there is a prize package worth more than R290,000 at stake for the winning schools, which will include prizes from Isuzu and The Herald as well as Axxess, Caltex, Woodlands Dairy, PNA, Walmer Park Shopping Centre and Pickwick Books.
Caltex has increased its support of the competition to silver status sponsorship.
Entries close on Friday March 17, with The Herald and Isuzu to deliver copies of the newspaper to participating schools (existing distribution routes only) over seven weeks from April 12 to May 26, to help teams prepare.
General knowledge questions during the quiz will cover news reported in The Herald on current affairs, business, sport, politics, entertainment and leisure.
With less than a week before entries close, schools in Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga are encouraged to take part.
The 2022 competition was won by Paterson High School, with Humansdorp’s Nico Malan finishing second and Morningside High School in third place.
The 2021 winner was Alexander Road High School.
