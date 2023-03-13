Is your Sassa gold card expiring this month? Here’s where and when to collect a new one

Beneficiaries of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants with gold cards expiring this month can collect new cards at South African Post Office branches from Monday.
The gold cards can be used at Postbank, ATMs and merchants.
“Social grant recipients are urged to take note that only people with gold cards expiring in March must collect new cards at post offices.
“Grant recipients carrying cards not expiring during March are discouraged from making attempts to collect new cards at post offices during this month as they will not be provided with the service,” said the agency.
Dates and processes for the collection of gold cards that expire in other months will be announced soon.
“Grant recipients with gold cards expiring in further months should not be concerned because they will continue to receive their social grant monies into those cards as they remain valid.”
When can I collect my new gold card?
Sassa said Monday and Tuesday will be dedicated to the issuing of cards to old age grant recipients and people who receive disability grants.
Wednesday to Saturday will be dedicated to the collection of new gold cards for those receiving child support grants and all other grants.
What must I take with me to collect my new gold card?
Social grant recipients must bring a South African ID and the gold card expiring in March, Sassa said
“Post office branch staff will assist grants recipients to activate the new cards and select a new PIN and the cards will operate immediately to make withdrawals or any other type of transactions.
“New gold cards will only be issued at post offices to the person in whose name the expiring card has been issued. No person will be able to collect a gold card on behalf of another, unless they are registered with Sassa as a procurator (an agent or person registered formally with Sassa to receive/collect a social grant on behalf of another),” said Sassa.
Can I get a new gold card if I lost or misplaced my old one?
Sassa grants recipients who lost or misplaced their cards can go to any post office branch to collect a new one.
“Post office branch personnel will use fingerprint verification to issue the beneficiary with a new gold card,” the agency said.
Is your Sassa gold card expiring this month? Here’s where and when to collect a new one
Reporter
Image: Sassa
Beneficiaries of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants with gold cards expiring this month can collect new cards at South African Post Office branches from Monday.
The gold cards can be used at Postbank, ATMs and merchants.
“Social grant recipients are urged to take note that only people with gold cards expiring in March must collect new cards at post offices.
“Grant recipients carrying cards not expiring during March are discouraged from making attempts to collect new cards at post offices during this month as they will not be provided with the service,” said the agency.
Dates and processes for the collection of gold cards that expire in other months will be announced soon.
“Grant recipients with gold cards expiring in further months should not be concerned because they will continue to receive their social grant monies into those cards as they remain valid.”
When can I collect my new gold card?
Sassa said Monday and Tuesday will be dedicated to the issuing of cards to old age grant recipients and people who receive disability grants.
Wednesday to Saturday will be dedicated to the collection of new gold cards for those receiving child support grants and all other grants.
What must I take with me to collect my new gold card?
Social grant recipients must bring a South African ID and the gold card expiring in March, Sassa said
“Post office branch staff will assist grants recipients to activate the new cards and select a new PIN and the cards will operate immediately to make withdrawals or any other type of transactions.
“New gold cards will only be issued at post offices to the person in whose name the expiring card has been issued. No person will be able to collect a gold card on behalf of another, unless they are registered with Sassa as a procurator (an agent or person registered formally with Sassa to receive/collect a social grant on behalf of another),” said Sassa.
Can I get a new gold card if I lost or misplaced my old one?
Sassa grants recipients who lost or misplaced their cards can go to any post office branch to collect a new one.
“Post office branch personnel will use fingerprint verification to issue the beneficiary with a new gold card,” the agency said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News