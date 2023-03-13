As crime, violence, load-shedding and a crippling drought wreak havoc on South Africans, a healing gospel show will be held at the Athenaeum to bring people together to pray for the country.
The Healing Gospel and Afro-Soul Explosion Concert 2023 will be held on Friday — and the timing could not be better, as residents in Nelson Mandela Bay mourn loved ones slain by gun-toting criminals.
“By hosting this event, we are reaching out to our Maker to send us His blessings and stop this carnage in our country,” Siyavuya Marwanqa, from organisers Sandla Black, said.
“On the last Sunday in February our religious leaders took to the streets of Gqeberha, preaching and asking for intervention to end this violence.
“We believe that music is always a very strong unifier in all situations,” Marwanqa said.
Ayanda Ntanzi, 29, a popular young gospel singer, will be featured at The Healing Gospel and Afro-Soul Explosion.
Not only is Ntanzi blessed with a beautiful voice, he also boasts an LLB degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
The “Qhawe Lam” hit maker, Zuko SA and the Buffalo City Praise Encounter Choir are included in the line-up.
Sandla Black was mentored by Mahambehlala Communications, owners of the Ebubeleni Festival, as part of its objective to assist companies with the potential to stage events in the city and province but which lack production knowledge.
This is the third time Sandla Black will partner with Ebubeleni.
Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.
Tickets cost R250 and are available through Webtickets, Pick n Pay outlets and Boxer stores.
HeraldLIVE
Gospel show aims to bring peace to crime-ridden Gqeberha
Image: REUTERS/ SETH HERALD
As crime, violence, load-shedding and a crippling drought wreak havoc on South Africans, a healing gospel show will be held at the Athenaeum to bring people together to pray for the country.
The Healing Gospel and Afro-Soul Explosion Concert 2023 will be held on Friday — and the timing could not be better, as residents in Nelson Mandela Bay mourn loved ones slain by gun-toting criminals.
“By hosting this event, we are reaching out to our Maker to send us His blessings and stop this carnage in our country,” Siyavuya Marwanqa, from organisers Sandla Black, said.
“On the last Sunday in February our religious leaders took to the streets of Gqeberha, preaching and asking for intervention to end this violence.
“We believe that music is always a very strong unifier in all situations,” Marwanqa said.
Ayanda Ntanzi, 29, a popular young gospel singer, will be featured at The Healing Gospel and Afro-Soul Explosion.
Not only is Ntanzi blessed with a beautiful voice, he also boasts an LLB degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
The “Qhawe Lam” hit maker, Zuko SA and the Buffalo City Praise Encounter Choir are included in the line-up.
Sandla Black was mentored by Mahambehlala Communications, owners of the Ebubeleni Festival, as part of its objective to assist companies with the potential to stage events in the city and province but which lack production knowledge.
This is the third time Sandla Black will partner with Ebubeleni.
Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.
Tickets cost R250 and are available through Webtickets, Pick n Pay outlets and Boxer stores.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News