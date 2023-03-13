The Garden Route District Municipality has received R1.6m from the Western Cape government to buy generators as load-shedding persists.
According to a statement issued by the municipality, the money will be used to buy at least four mobile 120 KVA diesel-powered backup generators to help local municipalities on the Garden Route.
The district municipality had approached the Western Cape department of local government to apply for an emergency municipal load-shedding grant.
This action was taken in response to the Disaster Risk Reduction capacity building plan, which is aimed at implementing emergency measures at district level to mitigate the impacts of load-shedding on municipal services, businesses and the economy.
The purpose of the new backup power units will be to assist at water and waste water sites.
The municipality also intends to assist local municipalities in need of water use licence applications and renewals.
Several municipalities have struggled to comply due to overflowing or spilling sewer at pump stations — a direct result of not having backup energy at all their sites.
This project will help to temporarily reduce the effects of load-shedding on basic services, especially water and sanitation.
HeraldLIVE
Garden Route municipality receives R1.6m to buy generators
Image: 123RF/MUSHROOMSARTTHREE
The Garden Route District Municipality has received R1.6m from the Western Cape government to buy generators as load-shedding persists.
According to a statement issued by the municipality, the money will be used to buy at least four mobile 120 KVA diesel-powered backup generators to help local municipalities on the Garden Route.
The district municipality had approached the Western Cape department of local government to apply for an emergency municipal load-shedding grant.
This action was taken in response to the Disaster Risk Reduction capacity building plan, which is aimed at implementing emergency measures at district level to mitigate the impacts of load-shedding on municipal services, businesses and the economy.
The purpose of the new backup power units will be to assist at water and waste water sites.
The municipality also intends to assist local municipalities in need of water use licence applications and renewals.
Several municipalities have struggled to comply due to overflowing or spilling sewer at pump stations — a direct result of not having backup energy at all their sites.
This project will help to temporarily reduce the effects of load-shedding on basic services, especially water and sanitation.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News