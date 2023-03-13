Cele leads weekend crime prevention operations in Nelson Mandela Bay

Visible policing operations are set to become a staple in Nelson Mandela Bay’s crime hotspot areas after a visit by police minister Bheki Cele and the police’s top brass at the weekend.
Cele’s visit comes after recent crime statistics and ongoing violence identified areas like New Brighton and Kwazakhele as precincts of concern where service delivery by the police needed to be intensified.
Accompanied by his deputy minister, Cassel Mathale, and national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola, Cele inspected new resources available to the police and joined in “disruptive police operations” aimed at reducing criminal activity in those hotspot areas.
“Police management in each province must understand that crime multiplies on weekends and is in many cases in transit.
“Our crime statistics show that some crimes are prevented through increased police visibility,” Cele said.
“So it goes without saying that the time for sitting in air-conditioned offices is over.
“Commanders must walk with their members and ensure that while operational plans are implemented, they are at the forefront of nurturing community relations while they strengthen the connections between police and community policing structures.”
Cele’s oversight visit started with a walk-through of the refurbished Gqeberha science laboratory, which is now able to assist with DNA profiling of suspects, among other things.
This facility, which is already operational, will be launched officially by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the next couple of weeks.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane had, during his February 24 state of the province address, announced that the SA Police Service forensic laboratory had finally been completed.
The lab will improve the ability to solve cases of gender-based violence and femicide more speedily and efficiently.
In January last year, the Herald reported that SA’s DNA testing had a backlog stretching back almost two decades.
This was according to the Institute for Security Studies.
During a parliamentary debate in the National Assembly in May, Cele was quoted as saying the backlog experienced at the police forensic laboratories was giving him sleepless nights.
Meanwhile, at the weekend, following engagements with senior police management and station commanders in the Nelson Mandela Bay district to address short- and long-term challenges to service delivery, Cele and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene led a delegation to the Kwazakhele, New Brighton, Chatty and Gelvandale police stations, all identified as problem areas.
Thereafter they led operations, including patrols, stop and searches, road blocks and checkpoints, and promised that this would become a weekly feature across the country aimed at improving police visibility and preventing crime.
Cele said these operations would be dependent on improved crime intelligence and improved relationships between the police and the communities they served.
This is Cele’s second visit to the city this year due to the area’s high crime rate.
He was in the city in January to visit the families of the eight people killed in a mass shooting during a birthday braai in Kwazakhele.
One person has since been arrested.
