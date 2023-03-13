Bus donation drives hands-on approach for health students

Nelson Mandela University will now be able to ferry healthcare students to clinics and hospitals for training thanks to the generous donation of a 22-seater bus.
Bestmed Medical Scheme handed over the keys to university management on Friday.
Executive dean of the faculty of health sciences, Prof Zukiswa Zingela, said the faculty had 11 departments.
Students were required to undergo practical training at hospitals and clinics.
“The faculty strives to produce fit-for-purpose graduates who serve society.
“This is by ensuring students get practical training at clinics and hospitals throughout the Eastern Cape,” Zingela said.
She said that to ensure the faculty met this obligation, all the departments incorporated a work-integrated learning component approach in their curriculum, mostly at external training sites off-campus.
Zingela said having 11 departments with 3,500 students brought challenges transporting students to external training sites.
“The clinics and hospitals are in the metro, but also throughout the Eastern Cape.”
Due to the increasing financial pressure of student transport requirements, as well as relying on external service providers, the faculty approached the institutional strategic resource mobilisation and advancement (SRMA) office for assistance in finding a sponsor for a 22-seater student transport vehicle.
Acting deputy vice-chancellor of learning and teaching, Dr Muki Moeng, said: “We are very grateful that the SRMA office found a generous sponsor in Bestmed, who not only provided funding for the vehicle, but shares the faculty of health sciences’ vision and goals when it comes to improving the lives of communities.
“This enables us to bring students to the community, clinical and hospital platforms, which will ensure our students are learning with a hands-on approach and will also assist with improving the lives of so many within the community.”
She said the university provided access to healthcare by going to communities. The bus would help realise that goal.
Bestmed executive manager of sales and marketing, Madelein Barkhuizen, said: “As a medical scheme that continues to grow, we value our partnership with the university and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of students as well as the communities in the Eastern Cape.”
HeraldLIVE
Bus donation drives hands-on approach for health students
Image: NMU/ FACEBOOK
Nelson Mandela University will now be able to ferry healthcare students to clinics and hospitals for training thanks to the generous donation of a 22-seater bus.
Bestmed Medical Scheme handed over the keys to university management on Friday.
Executive dean of the faculty of health sciences, Prof Zukiswa Zingela, said the faculty had 11 departments.
Students were required to undergo practical training at hospitals and clinics.
“The faculty strives to produce fit-for-purpose graduates who serve society.
“This is by ensuring students get practical training at clinics and hospitals throughout the Eastern Cape,” Zingela said.
She said that to ensure the faculty met this obligation, all the departments incorporated a work-integrated learning component approach in their curriculum, mostly at external training sites off-campus.
Zingela said having 11 departments with 3,500 students brought challenges transporting students to external training sites.
“The clinics and hospitals are in the metro, but also throughout the Eastern Cape.”
Due to the increasing financial pressure of student transport requirements, as well as relying on external service providers, the faculty approached the institutional strategic resource mobilisation and advancement (SRMA) office for assistance in finding a sponsor for a 22-seater student transport vehicle.
Acting deputy vice-chancellor of learning and teaching, Dr Muki Moeng, said: “We are very grateful that the SRMA office found a generous sponsor in Bestmed, who not only provided funding for the vehicle, but shares the faculty of health sciences’ vision and goals when it comes to improving the lives of communities.
“This enables us to bring students to the community, clinical and hospital platforms, which will ensure our students are learning with a hands-on approach and will also assist with improving the lives of so many within the community.”
She said the university provided access to healthcare by going to communities. The bus would help realise that goal.
Bestmed executive manager of sales and marketing, Madelein Barkhuizen, said: “As a medical scheme that continues to grow, we value our partnership with the university and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of students as well as the communities in the Eastern Cape.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News