Motorcyclist killed, 10-year-old girl critical after Boksburg collision

By TImesLIVE - 12 March 2023
A motorbiker died and his passenger was critically injured in a collision with a bakkie on Saturday.
A biker was killed and his 10-year-old passenger critically injured in a collision with a bakkie on North Rand Road in Boksburg on the East Rand on Saturday morning.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 7.30am they found a biker showing no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

“A 10-year-old girl was found to have sustained critical injuries and paramedics immediately initiated advanced life support interventions. She was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital for further medical care,” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

Those in the bakkie were unharmed, she added.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown, but police were on the scene for further investigations.

