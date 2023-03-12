×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Jeffreys Bay club rugby match ends in violent pitch invasion

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 12 March 2023

Chaos erupted at a Super 14 club rugby match in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday when spectators invaded the pitch after the final whistle, stabbing and wounding at least three players from Gqeberha.

The incident occurred shortly after PE Harlequins beat Jeffreys Bay 24-22, resulting in local supporters allegedly attacking the visiting team...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case

Most Read