Jeffreys Bay club rugby match ends in violent pitch invasion
By Riaan Marais - 12 March 2023
Chaos erupted at a Super 14 club rugby match in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday when spectators invaded the pitch after the final whistle, stabbing and wounding at least three players from Gqeberha.
The incident occurred shortly after PE Harlequins beat Jeffreys Bay 24-22, resulting in local supporters allegedly attacking the visiting team...
