×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eskom to reduce load-shedding to stage 1 on Sunday

By TImesLIVE - 11 March 2023
From 5am to 4pm on Sunday, Eskom will implement stage 1 load-shedding.
From 5am to 4pm on Sunday, Eskom will implement stage 1 load-shedding.
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

Eskom says stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented on Sunday morning.

This after it reduced outages from stage 4 to stage 3 at the weekend.

Stage 3 will remain in place until 5am on Sunday, after which stage 1 will be implemented until 4pm. Thereafter, it will revert to stage 3, the power utility said on Twitter on Saturday.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case

Most Read