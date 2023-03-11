Eskom says stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented on Sunday morning.
This after it reduced outages from stage 4 to stage 3 at the weekend.
Stage 3 will remain in place until 5am on Sunday, after which stage 1 will be implemented until 4pm. Thereafter, it will revert to stage 3, the power utility said on Twitter on Saturday.
Eskom to reduce load-shedding to stage 1 on Sunday
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree
