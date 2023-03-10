US animal protection group honours East Cape conservation pioneer
Bay-based eco-tourism, rewilding and community involvement leader Adrian Gardiner celebrated at visionary new reserve
By Guy Rogers - 10 March 2023
The oldest animal welfare organisation in the US has honoured Nelson Mandela Bay’s conservation pioneer, Adrian Gardiner, for his unwavering dedication to preserve the Eastern Cape environment.
American Humane presented its 2023 Global Humanitarian Award to Gardiner at a function on Thursday at Nyosi Wildlife Reserve in Greenbushes which he is aiming to transform into a first of its kind urban mega-reserve...
