Tshwane mayor court order declared fake, chief justice office confirms
Politics reporter
In a dramatic turn of events, the chief registrar in the office of the chief justice has confirmed that a supposed court order issued to clear embattled Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela's name, is fake.
Makwarela, who was evicted from office this week following insolvency claims, was requested to submit proof of his clearance to the office of the city manager and upon submission of an alleged court order, was reinstated on Thursday.
However, it has been revealed by the chief registrar Tumelo Ledwaba that the court has no knowledge of the document. In fact, Ledwaba cited that no rehabilitation order has ever been issued by the court regarding the parties named in the said document.
Legal experts have listed errors and inconsistencies in the order submitted by Makwarela. The submission of the letter informed Makwarela’s reinstatement after he was evicted from office.
Legal experts pointed out that the letter had grammatical flaws and structural discrepancies and is cited to have come from the “north Court of SA Gauteng division Pretoria” instead of the High Court of SA, Gauteng division, Pretoria.
The court name change bill was published in the Government Gazette of 2014 and signed off by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
This was in effect four years before Makwarela’s alleged rehabilitation.
The order is said to have been presided over by “Honourable Mr Justice Moosa” on February 7 2018. However, the court roll on the said date shows no record of a judge Moosa on the day.
According to Makwarela, he was rehabilitated in 2018 but his name appeared in the Government Gazette in 2019 and 2022 under legal notices for sequestrated estates.
“I know there is a lot of noise around whether the letter is authentic or not but the matter is under investigation and my lawyers are on top of it and they will communicate further,” said Makwarela.
In light of the revelation, the chief registrar announced that the office would be referring the matter to the office of the directorate for priority crimes investigations to institute criminal proceedings.
