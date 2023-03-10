Summer’s not done yet — three festivals lined up to keep Bay rocking

Summer is almost over but the fun won’t stop in Nelson Mandela Bay — the city’s entertainment calendar still has three festivals lined up for April.
Promising to be the best one yet, the municipality flagship SPAR Splash Festival will be back on the Easter weekend with an assortment of fun, including Easter egg hunts, cooking with celebrity chefs and a volleyball national championships. Food trucks will be in attendance.
Later in the month, the isiXhosa Festival and Northern Gems Festival will keep partygoers up until late with performances from national and home-grown acts.
Sports, recreations, arts and culture political head Bassie Kamana told a media briefing on Thursday that the metro was proud of its summer programme.
It has forked out R3.5m for the SPAR Splash Festival, R1m for the Northern Gems Festival and R2m for the isiXhosa Music Festival.
“We trust the events will be significant and everyone will have a good time,” Kamana said.
“We thank the sponsors that have also come on board to make the various festivals successful.”
SPAR Splash Festival organiser and Soul Good project manager Darren Mungur said festivalgoers could expect new events as well as familiar popular attractions.
“We have brought some serious corporate sponsorships on board,” he said.
“Some of our highlights will be the SPAR Way for Flavours food demonstration tent that will include quite a few celebrity chefs from J’Something to chef Zola Nene from Expresso.
“Another exciting edition is the Galaxy Volley Ball Beach Arena, including the volleyball SA national championships.
“We have Kings of Five soccer and plenty of more activities happening on the beach.”
The festival will also feature the Champions Pro Wrestling Extravaganza Wrestlemonster.
A wine, gin and craft beer bar at the festival, which was introduced in 2022, proved to be a big hit among festivalgoers and the gin tasting and pairing will be back this year.
All the fun will be at Kings Beach, starting on April 7 and running to April 10.
After being delayed in December, the Northern Gems Festival will go ahead on April 29.
The festival — organised by ZL Entertainment — will showcase the northern areas talent in a line-up that is 100% local.
Zaakira Allan, a partner at ZL Entertainment, said they were glad to finally bring entertainment to the northern areas.
“We are quite excited especially when it comes to our artists. We have all been waiting for a number of months,” Allan said.
The festivities will kick off with children’s entertainment while the main stage will open at 2pm at the Gelvandale sports ground.
To make sure there is entertainment for the whole family, ZL Entertainment has planned a separate day that will focus on the elderly.
This will be held on April 27 at Nafa Hall in Gelvandale.
Returning for a second instalment, the isiXhosa Music Festival which celebrates the heritage of the home language of Wakanda, the fictional country in Black Panther, will close the month by featuring top musicians, including Ringo Madlingozi and Amanda Black.
Festival organiser George Meko said it was excited to bring back the event which was last hosted in 2015.
“The event is where people experience Xhosa heritage, eat Xhosa food, wear various cultural regalia and also embrace the Xhosa music and culture.”
Alongside local artists, the stage will have notable names from Nathi Mankayi, Ntsika, Nomty Ngwetsheni and others.
